Beware: Job Scams On The Rise

Due to the epidemic, more firms are now offering remote or hybrid roles, changing the workforce. Unfortunately, it has given opportunities to con artists who wish to take advantage of job seekers.

The Better Business Bureau reports that work scams rose by 42% from 2021.

According to the BBB, con artists have tried to conduct online interviews with potential employees. According to experts, it may be a scam if a company tells you they want to hire you without having seen you in person or digitally.

Here are tips to avoid being a victim of a scam: