National Movie Day: Movie Tickets Will Be $3 On September 3rd

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re thinking of something fun to do this weekend, you may want to take a look at what’s going to be playing in theaters.

As part of “National Movie Day” to entice moviegoers during a slow period at the box office, movie tickets will cost only $3 for one day in most American theaters.

Related Stories Free Outdoor Movies At Camp North End This Summer

A nationwide discount day will be held on Sept. 3 in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Cinema Foundation, a non-profit division of the National Association of Theater Owners.

Drinks, candy, and popcorn will also only be $3.

Read the full story here.