This week, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “Don’t Fear Pain, It Can Lead To Glory.”

We’ve been talking about the impact that hard work has on your success and on your ability to turn those setbacks in to come back. So I want to remind you that the only place, the only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary. William Penn, the great theologian wrote “no pain, no palm, no cross, no crown, no thorn, no throne, no call no glory.”

I know this is a challenging time but I also know that you can turn your setbacks into comeback even in tough times. It will take a decision and action you must decide and then keep moving forward. If you do then you can make it happen. So I’m encouraging you! I’m encouraging you to see this challenging time as a time when you grow new skills, new abilities that will help you to even be better off in this situation on the other side than when you began it. You can if you think you can.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Don’t Fear Pain, It Can Lead To Glory was originally published on getuperica.com