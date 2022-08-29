$3 Movie Tickets Coming Soon

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As part of a recently introduced “National Cinema Day” to entice moviegoers during a slow period at the box office, movie tickets will cost merely $3 for one day in most American theaters.

A nationwide discount day will be held on Sept. 3 in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Cinema Foundation, a non-profit division of the National Association of Theater Owners.

All big motion picture companies are participating, as are well-known chains like AMC and Regal. Every showing in every format will cost no more than $3 in participating theaters.

National Cinema Day organizers hailed the event as a test that may become an annual tradition.

