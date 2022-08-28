CMS Meal Prices for 2022-2023 School Year

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Due to the ending of a temporary Covid-19 pandemic food waiver by the federal government, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools meals will no longer be at no charge for all students.

School Meal Programs across the nation will return to regular, pre-pandemic procedures for the 2022-2023 school year.

Breakfast will continue to be provided in all CMS schools at no charge.

Lunch prices for students will remain the same as they were in 2019-2020. Prices for lunch are:

PreK – $2.50

K-8 – $2.75

9-12 – $3.00

Reduced price lunch is $.40

Adults a la carte

Students not approved for free lunch will need to pay with cash or have money on their account to pay for lunch.

Find more information here.

