CLOSE
Due to the ending of a temporary Covid-19 pandemic food waiver by the federal government, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools meals will no longer be at no charge for all students.
School Meal Programs across the nation will return to regular, pre-pandemic procedures for the 2022-2023 school year.
Breakfast will continue to be provided in all CMS schools at no charge.
Lunch prices for students will remain the same as they were in 2019-2020. Prices for lunch are:
- PreK – $2.50
- K-8 – $2.75
- 9-12 – $3.00
- Reduced price lunch is $.40
- Adults a la carte
Students not approved for free lunch will need to pay with cash or have money on their account to pay for lunch.
CMS Meal Prices for 2022-2023 School Year was originally published on 1053rnb.com