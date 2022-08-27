Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In the only preseason game played at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night, the Carolina Panthers defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-0.

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield had strong outings in the team’s final practice game before the regular season against the Cleveland Browns. The quarterbacks combined for three touchdowns.

Mayfield led the Panthers’ offense for the first four possessions of the game, during which he passed for two touchdowns, including a 19-yard throw to Shi Smith up the seam. This week, Mayfield was named the team’s starter.

He completed 9 of his 15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Darnold ended the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Panthers Beat Bills at Home in Preseason Game was originally published on 1053rnb.com