Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Although most college students have already made their way back to campus and moved in their dorms, it’s not too late to make sure they have everything they need and more!

Here are some college dorm must-haves for your student:

Phone Wallet This ensures they always have their student ID, access cards, license, and payment cards handy. Desk Lamp They’ll appreciate this during those late study nights. Power Strip Keep all those electronics charged. Command Strips/Hooks To hang their favorite pictures! LED Lights To add a little style to their dorm. Wireless Printer Sometimes, a walk to the library is too much. Especially, before class. Laundry Hamper Trust me. Fan Dorms can get hot througout the day. Plastic Storage Bins They’ll need the extra space. Water Filter Pitcher Who wants to use those water fountains with so many germs? Roku Streaming Device/TV A little entertainment in between those studies. Shower Shoes Do I need to explain?

2022 College Dorm Must-Haves was originally published on 1053rnb.com