Advocates in the Charlotte area are pushing for rent control due to growing rent costs and increases in corporate-owned rentals.

Most states have laws that prohibit local governments from adopting rent control policies. In response to increasing rent, an organization by the name of ActionNC is attempting to overturn rent control legislation that the Carolinas passed in the 1980s.

The average monthly rent in Charlotte in July 2022 was $1,639, per RentCafe research. According to the report, it was almost $1,200 in July 2019.

ActionNC is promoting rent control, which would limit how much landlords can raise the rent. Only a few states, like California and Oregon, have rent control laws.

Housing Advocates Pushing for Rent Control in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com