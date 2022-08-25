CMS Anticipates Bus Delays During First Week of School

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you have a child using Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools transportation this year, be aware that there may be some delays during the first week of school.

On Monday, 930 school buses will start operating, transporting thousands of students to and from their respective schools.

The goal of the department, according to CMS Transportation Director Adam Johnson, is to get everyone to school on time, but delays are to be expected due to traffic and other outside circumstances.

“We’re looking at road closures, detours, stop locations that they might think is unsafe for students so we can address those this week and make sure we can get parents that information if there’s something a driver might need to take a detour or change a stop time or stop location for safety for kids,” Johnson said.

On Tuesday, CMS began conducting test runs with mechanics and drivers. On Wednesday, test runs resumed, and on Thursday, test runs will continue.

Families are advised to download and use the “Here Comes the Bus” app, which allows them to track a student’s bus in real-time, see delays, see bus number changes, or schedule changes. The district code is 73877.

