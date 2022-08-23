Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

I Am Queen: Charlotte, a multi-platform event that focuses on and honors the lives, stories, and contributions of Black women in the community, proudly presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts, is returning.

According to officials, the program is based on a history of Charlotte’s women’s stories that poet and master storyteller Hannah Hasan compiled.

I Am Queen: Charlotte will be performed live on stage at the Knight Theater on October 1st, 2022, as part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAF), according to officials.

As a part of Queen Charlotte week, a citywide celebration of Black women in Charlotte, I Am Queen: Charlotte began in March 2021.

Tickets are $19.50 per person and can be purchased here.

Read the full story here.

I Am Queen: Charlotte Returns October 1st was originally published on 1053rnb.com