Courtney Franklin ‘Send Us Peace Is My Prayer To God For The World’ [Listen]

For our “Introducing” segment we bring to the Get up Church singer/songwriter Courtney Franklin. Franklin is a also a member of James Fortune and Fiyah and the first artist signed to E. Dewey Smith‘s record label Pebble Street Records. Frankin’s new single is entitled “Send Us Peace.”

When describing the song, Franklin said “Send Us Peace” is my prayer to God for the world. You know, I think a lot of people are missing material things. But even if we have no access to money and homes and land if God would just calm us down, I think everything would be okay. So I was just asking him to send peace everywhere. The world is just crazy. I just feel like we need the peace of God. Shalom. Just rest of everybody.”

Listen to “Send Us Peace” Below

Listen to more from Franklin, Erica and GRIFF below:

