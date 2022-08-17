It’s Apple Season! Here are Some Places to Pick Apples Near Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Who doesn’t love a good apple pie with ice cream?

Maybe apple pie isn’t your thing, but if you love fresh apples or just want something fun to do with the family, the good news is it’s officially apple season.

Here are some locations near the Charlotte area to go apple picking:

CARRIGAN FARMS Address: 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115

Distance From Charlotte: 31 miles

Season starts: Sept. 6 WINDY HILL ORCHARD & CIDER MILL Address: 1860 Black Hwy, York, SC 29745

Distance from Charlotte: 36 miles

Season starts: First or second weekend in September APPLE HILL ORCHARD & CIDER MILL Address: 2075 Pleasant Hill Ave., Morganton NC, 28655

Distance from Charlotte: 78.6 miles

Season starts: Aug. 13

Find more information here.

