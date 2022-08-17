Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sending your student off to college this year?

Make sure they don’t leave without these electronics!

Wireless Headphones Those trips around campus can feel a lot longer without their favorite tunes. Alarm clock Yes, phones have their own alarm clocks, but you don’t want them to miss their first class because it wasn’t charged! Portable Hard Drive Trust me, they’ll need a lot of storage space for all those assignments. Lamp Late night study sessions are best when they don’t have to wake their roommate with the overhead lights. Printer Sure, the library has them, but how convent is it to have it right in the room. Roku This allows them to have access to all their favorite shows in between all that studying. Apple AirTags Let’s be honest. Things often go missing on college campuses. Here’s a good way to make sure they can track their most valuable items.

Back-to-School: Electronics Every College Student Should Have was originally published on 1053rnb.com