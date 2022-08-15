Maverick City Music, CeCe Winans Among 2022 Dove Award Nominees

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
The big year for Maverick City Music continues. A major tour, the first Gospel act to perform on the televised portion of the Grammy in over 20 years and now the Gospel supergroup are among the top nominees at the 2022 Dove Awards. Maverick City Music racked in seven nominations including Artist of the Year, Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year and Worship Recorded Song of the Year. CeCe Winans and Chandler Moore received five nominations with Winans vying to win her first Artist of the Year award.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Watch Award Announcement Below:
Check out the nominees below:
Artist of the Year
CeCe Winans
for KING + COUNTRY
Maverick City Music
We The Kingdom
Zach Williams
Song of the Year
“Be Alright” – Sean Cook, Evan Craft, Willy Gonzalez
“Believe for It” – Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans, Mitch Wong
“Come What May” – Darren Mulligan, Jeff Pardo
“Good God Almighty” – David Crowder, Ben Glover, Jeff Sojka
“Hold on to Me” – Lauren Daigle, Paul Duncan, Paul Mabury
“House of the Lord” – Jonathan Smith, Phil Wickham
“Jireh” – Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
“Look What You’ve Done” – Tasha Layton, AJ Pruis, Keith Everette Smith, Matthew West
“My Jesus” – Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Anne Wilson
“Promises” – Keila Alvarado, Joe L. Barnes, Dante Bowe, Phillip Carrington Gaines, Lemuel Marin, Aaron Moses
“Rattle!” – Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake
New Artist of the Year
Anne Wilson
Blessing Offor
DOE
Jordan St. Cyr
Ryan Ellis
Rap/hip hop Album of the Year
No Church In A While – Lecrae, 1K Phew
The End. – Trip Lee
TWO UP TWO DOWN – Aaron Cole
Unstoppable (United We Can) – Angie Rose
UPPERHAND – indie tribe
Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year
“House of the Lord” – Phil Wickham
“In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)” – Katy Nichole
“My Jesus” – Anne Wilson
“RELATE” – for KING + COUNTRY
“Scars In Heaven” – Casting Crowns
Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year
Healer – Casting Crowns
Milk & Honey – Crowder
My Jesus – Anne Wilson
Rise Up – CAIN
What Are We Waiting For? – for KING + COUNTRY
Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year
“All Is Well” – Carrie Underwood
“God Is Real” – The Sound
“Grace And Goodness” – Sunday Drive
“In The Sweet By And By” – Dolly Parton, ft. Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, Bradley Walker
“Mamas” – Anne Wilson, ft. Hillary Scott
Southern Gospel Album of the Year
2:22 – Karen Peck & New River
Just Sing! – The Collingsworth Family
Keeping On – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
More to the Story – The Kingsmen
Something New – Legacy Five
Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year
“Adulting – Live” – Jonathan McReynolds, Mali Music
“Believe for It” – CeCe Winans, ft. Lauren Daigle
“Gotta Believe” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“Sunday” – Koryn Hawthorne
“When I Pray” – DOE
Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year
Clarity – DOE
Jonny X Mail: Live in LA (Stereo) – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition – Maverick City Music
Oil + Water – Travis Greene
One Touch – Jabari Johnson
Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year
“Breathe” – Maverick City Music, ft. DOE, Jonathan McReynolds, Chandler Moore
“Goodness of God – Live” – CeCe Winans
“Jesus “ – Phil Thompson
“Lazarus” – Maranda Curtis
“Love Song” – Travis Greene, ft. Madison Binion
Worship Recorded Song of the Year
“God, Turn It Around” – Jon Reddick
“Hymn of Heaven” – Phil Wickham
“I Speak Jesus” – Charity Gayle
“Jireh (Radio Version)” – Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
“Know You Will” – Hillsong UNITED
Worship Album of the Year
Are We There Yet? – Hillsong UNITED
Homecoming (Live) – Bethel Music
Hymn of Heaven – Phil Wickham
LION – Elevation Worship
SEVEN (Live) – Brooke Ligertwood
Inspirational Film/Series of the Year
American Underdog
Blue Miracle
Redeeming Love
The Chosen
The Jesus Music
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Maverick City Music, CeCe Winans Among 2022 Dove Award Nominees
- Davidson’s Concerts on the Green: Gospelfest Happening Sunday
- Brittney Griner Convicted In Russian Court, Sentenced to 9 years in Prison
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Maverick City Music, CeCe Winans Among 2022 Dove Award Nominees was originally published on getuperica.com