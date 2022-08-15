Certain Capri Suns Recalled Due to Possible Cleaning Solution

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Before you pack your kids’ school lunch, check those Capri Suns to make sure they aren’t recalled.

More than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun are being recalled by Kraft Heinz due to possible cleaning solution contamination.

Following an accidental introduction of diluted cleaning solution into a production line at one of its factories, the business announced Friday that it is recalling 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend products. Equipment for processing food is cleaned using the solution.

After receiving numerous complaints regarding the taste of the product, the corporation found the problem.

The following product has been recalled: Product Size: 6.6 FL OZ Product Name: Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend Packaging Description: Individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons.* Manufactuer Code on Pouch: 25JUN2023WXX LYY #### Manufactuer Code on Carton: 25JUN2023WXX #### CT1404. Carton UPC: 0 8768400100 4 Case UPC: 87684 00409 00 Read the full story here.

