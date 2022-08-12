Having a Problem With Ants This Summer? Here’s How to Get Rid of Them

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ants are one of Charlotte’s most common pests.

Although ants can be a problem throughout the year, Kristin Dodd-Tarleton, manager of Charlotte-based pest treatment business Carolina Pest Management, said that the warmer months are when you’re most likely to encounter them indoors.

“This time of year, especially as you get towards the end of summer, ants are going to be at the peak levels of their population because they’ve had all spring and summer to reproduce,” Dodd-Tarleton said.

According to the N.C. State University Extension, there are numerous non-chemical ways to control ants in your home, including:

Clean up any food crumbs and spills as soon as possible.

Before placing any drink containers in the recycling bin, give them a good rinse.

After washing dishes, clean up any leftover food from the sink.

Keep food in the refrigerator or in airtight containers.

Don’t leave pet food out.

Inspect your home’s interior and external water sources for leaks.

Close up any openings or gaps around your foundation, doors, and windows.

Keep grass, mulch, and leaves 10 to 12 inches away from the foundation of your home.

Keep stacks of firewood and timber away from your house.

Any tree or shrubs branches that touch your home should be cut back.

