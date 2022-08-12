Carowinds Opening New Attractions for 50th Anniversary Season

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Out with the old and in with the new.

Carowinds has some significant plans for the 2023 season, marking its 50th anniversary.

The popular theme park says that Aeronautica Landing, “a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight”, will be at the center of the 50th-anniversary celebration.

The changes follow Carowinds’ most recent announcement that four rides in the Crossroads area will permanently close.

The Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies, and Southern Star rides closed on Aug. 1.

Construction is now underway in the Crossroads area of the park.

