Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Some UNC Charlotte students and parents are not very happy.

Due to a lack of available on-campus housing, the institution is placing some students in hotels and apartments off campus. Sonesta Select and the Holiday Inn are a couple of lodging options close to the institution, according to WCNC Charlotte.

Over a mile separates those two hotels from the school.

“They couldn’t find us a spot on campus which is ridiculous,” said Fizza Ibrahim, a rising sophomore at UNC Charlotte.

Ibrahim is one of the students being placed in a hotel.

“It’s over a mile away,” Ibrahim said. “I don’t have a car. I’m panicked and pissed.”

Buses will operate from the hotels to campus on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to UNC Charlotte spokesperson Buffie Stephens.

Read the full story here.

UNC Charlotte Students Placed in Hotels Amid Housing Issues was originally published on 1053rnb.com