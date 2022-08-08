Charlotte Shelters Still In Need of Help As Animal Intake Increases

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Local animal shelters are desperately seeking help after seeing the highest animal intake numbers in years. With so many animals coming in, many are reaching crisis levels.

Shelters are asking that those who are able to foster an animal, adopt, or send a donation.

Here are some local shelters, and links to their adoptable pets:

CMPD Animal Care & Control

