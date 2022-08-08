Meck Co. Still High for COVID-19: Here’s How to Order Free Home Tests

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Although things seem to be back to normal, Mecklenburg County, along with a lot of the nation, is not in the clear for COVID-19 yet.

Mecklenburg County is still in the “red” or high level for COVID-19 community risk, according to the CDC.

The White House is allowing U.S. households to request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

Those who have difficulty accessing the website online or need help placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 for assistance.

Free at-home tests are currently available at covidtests.gov. No insurance is required.

Be safe and stay healthy!

