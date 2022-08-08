‘Old School Sunday Dinner’ Pop-Up in Mallard Creek

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking for some ‘old school Sunday dinner’, look no further.

Mattie’s Front Porch is a monthly pop-up dining experience in the Mallard Creek area that allows customers to enjoy a home-cooked meal.

The food experience was created by Charlotte-native chef Lisa Brooks, the creator of Heart & Soul Personal Chef Service.

“I just wanted to bring people back to that place,” Brooks said. “The old school Sunday dinner.”

August’s theme will be “Sunday Dinner” themed and include five to seven items, such as Deviled Eggs, Beef Stew and Rice, and Blackberry Cobbler.

The first seating of the dinner is sold out but will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. The second seating will be on Aug. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Reservations for each dinner are limited to 24 people.

The price is $85 per person, plus service fees. Tips are not included.

Tickets can be purchased here.

