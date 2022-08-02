Health Officials Say Back-to-School Means Time to Update Children’s Vaccines

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Health authorities encourage parents to make sure their children are up to date on all necessary and recommended vaccines as kids prepare to return to school this month.

Vaccinations are crucial for back-to-school success as well as general health and wellbeing, according to officials.

Officials say that vaccine-preventable illnesses like chicken pox, meningitis, measles, pertussis (whooping cough), and others are still prevalent throughout North Carolina and that the best way to keep kids healthy and minimize unneeded absences from school is to keep them up to date on their vaccinations.

According to a news release, the Vaccines for Children program, which provides free vaccines to children up to 19 years of age, allows children who lack insurance to still receive vaccinations at a low or no cost.

