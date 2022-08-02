Charlotte
Kendrick Lamar Bringing Tour to Charlotte Tonight

Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Kendrick Lamar will be in the Queen City tonight for his “The Big Steppers” tour!

The show will take place at the Spectrum Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Joining Kendrick on his tour are artists Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Tickets for the show start at $35. Tickets can still be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Can’t make it to this show? Here are the rest of the U.S. tour dates and locations:

  • Thu Aug 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • Fri Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
  • Sat Aug 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
  • Sun Aug 07 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
  • Tue Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
  • Wed Aug 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • Fri Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Sat Aug 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
  • Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • Tue Aug 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
  • Thu Aug 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
  • Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • Sat Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center
  • Sun Aug 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
  • Tue Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaWed Aug 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
  • Fri Aug 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
  • Sat Aug 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Sun Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
  • Tue Aug 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
  • Wed Aug 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
  • Thu Sep 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
  • Tue Sep 06 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
  • Wed Sep 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
  • Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
  • Sat Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
  • Tue Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
  • Wed Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

