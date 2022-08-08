Carolina’s Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

How would you like to hear your music on the radio!?! Well here’s your chance!

Praise Charlotte presents: Carolina’s Own! We’re spotlighting Carolina’s Gospel music.

Send us your best song for a chance to be played on the radio. An artist will be selected each week to have their song played on Praise 100.9 FM.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Requirements:

No longer than 4:30

Clean

MP3 file

Enter Below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Carolina’s Own Sweepstakes ends on August 1, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.