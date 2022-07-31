Some Banana Boat Spray Sunscreen Recalled Due to Benzene

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you recently purchased a Banana Boat spray sunscreen, you may need to check to see if it has been recalled.

Banana Boat’s Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 is being voluntarily recalled by Edgewell Personal Care Business, the brand’s parent company.

Three batches of the product included “trace quantities of benzene,” according to an internal review, the company claimed in a release.

“While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can,” the release said.

Benzene is a carcinogen that, with exposure, can increase the risk of developing leukemia and other blood disorders, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Here are the recalled batches:

(UPC) 0-79656-04041-8, Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30, 20016AF December 2022, 6 oz

(UPC) 0-79656-04041-8, Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30, 20084BF February 2023, 6 oz

(UPC) 0-79656-04041-8, Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30, 21139AF April 2024, 6 oz Customers with recalled batches should discontinue and discard them immediately. Read the full story here.

