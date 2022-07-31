Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time of year again!

Students are back in school, and many parents are wondering what they’re going to eat. With the government’s free school lunch program ending, you may find that packing your kid’s lunch is cheaper.

If you want to take the lunchbox route, here are some school lunches that your kid will love and won’t break your bank:

1. Turkey Pinwheels

Bite-sized finger food that is fully customizable and can be wrapped in a tortilla or pita bread.

2. Grilled Cheese Roll-Ups

A fun twist on a classic grilled cheese.

3. Baked Chicken Quesadillas

These quesadillas will become an easy, go-to recipe that you and your kid will love.

4. No Bake Energy Bites

The perfect protein-packed breakfast or snack.

5. Stovetop Mac and Cheese with White Cheddar

A quick classic.

6. Lunchbox Kebabs

Take that old-school sandwich to a new level.

7. Pizza Dippers

Kids love pizza!

Packing Your Kid’s Lunch? Here Are Some Cheap Lunches They’ll Love was originally published on 1053rnb.com