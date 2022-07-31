CLOSE
School mornings can be really stressful. From making sure everyone is dressed, to grabbing the right lunchbox, it can be a lot at such an early time.
Here are a few hacks that will help those school mornings go smoother.
- Prepare breakfast the night before
- This can save a lot of time in the morning, giving your more time to prepare in other ways.
- Play your favorite music to wake up to
- Start your morning with good vibes.
- Eat a well-balanced breakfast
- There’s a reason breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is your first source of energy to power through the morning and the rest of the day.
- Wake up 30 minutes earlier
- We all want a little extra sleep, but waking up earlier can give you more time to gather yourself and your child.
- Prep your or your kids’ clothes the night before
- Trying to find clothes for the day can add a lot of unnecessary stress and time.
Back-to-School: Hacks to Help School Mornings Go Smoother was originally published on 1053rnb.com