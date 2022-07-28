Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sending your child off to college can be pretty scary as a parent. Luckily, if you prepare them properly, you can ease many of your worries.

Here are 12 college dorm essentials to send your student off with:

Phone Wallet – This ensures they always have their student ID, access cards, license, and payment cards handy. Desk Lamp – They’ll appreciate this during those late study nights. Power Strip – Keep all those electronics charged. Command Strips/Hooks – To hang their favorite pictures! LED Lights – To add a little style to their dorm. Wireless Printer – Sometimes, a walk to the library is too much. Especially, before class. Laundry Hamper – Trust me. Fan – Dorms can get hot. Plastic Storage Bins – They’ll need the extra space. Water Filter Pitcher – Who wants to use those water fountains with so many germs? Roku Streaming Device/TV – A little entertainment in between those studies. Shower Shoes – Do I need to explain?

12 College Dorm Essentials for Your College Student was originally published on 1053rnb.com