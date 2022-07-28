Charlotte
12 College Dorm Essentials for Your College Student

Source: miodrag ignjatovic / Getty

Sending your child off to college can be pretty scary as a parent. Luckily, if you prepare them properly, you can ease many of your worries.

Here are 12 college dorm essentials to send your student off with:

  1. Phone Wallet – This ensures they always have their student ID, access cards, license, and payment cards handy.
  2. Desk Lamp – They’ll appreciate this during those late study nights.
  3. Power Strip – Keep all those electronics charged.
  4. Command Strips/Hooks – To hang their favorite pictures!
  5. LED Lights – To add a little style to their dorm.
  6. Wireless Printer – Sometimes, a walk to the library is too much. Especially, before class.
  7. Laundry Hamper – Trust me.
  8. Fan – Dorms can get hot.
  9. Plastic Storage Bins – They’ll need the extra space.
  10. Water Filter Pitcher – Who wants to use those water fountains with so many germs?
  11. Roku Streaming Device/TV – A little entertainment in between those studies.
  12. Shower Shoes – Do I need to explain?

