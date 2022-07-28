Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As if Friday Eve couldn’t get any sweeter, it’s National Milk Chocolate Day!

That’s right. Today, you have an excuse to grab your favorite brand of milk chocolate and treat yourself.

Milk chocolate is solid chocolate that is blended with condensed, powdered, or liquid milk. The treat isn’t the healthiest of the chocolates, even though candy bar manufacturers utilize milk chocolate to construct their most well-known candy bars. The best chocolate for nutrition is dark chocolate.

Here are some milk chocolate recipes to try out:

