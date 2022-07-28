Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal

Supreme Court Justice and Uncle Fruckus prototype Clarence Thomas has canceled plans to teach a seminar this fall at George Washington University’s law school after he was “canceled” by students that didn’t want him there because of the way he helped “cancel” women’s reproductive rights and suggested the cancellation of other civil rights protections—not including the one that allows him to stay married to his QKaron wife.

According to the school’s student newspaper, the GW Hatchet, Judge Gregory E. Maggs of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, and a fellow teacher at the university, sent out an email announcing that Thomas withdrew from teaching the seminar on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, I am writing with some sad news: Justice Thomas has informed me that he is unavailable to co-teach the seminar this fall,” Maggs wrote. “I know that this is disappointing. I am very sorry.”

I’m not sure who Maggs is apologizing to here. I suppose there are plenty of conservative students who are fans of the Black justice who put the “supreme” in white supremacy. he’s definitely not apologizing to the multitude of students who probably had their whoopee cushions and spitball shooters ready for Thomas’ arrival. I also love how Maggs wrote that Thomas was simply “unavailable”—like he had plans to play a sunken place golf tournament or some other scheduling conflict—when really he withdrew from the seminar because so many students didn’t want him there.

In fact, according to the Washington Post, thousands of students had signed a petition that called for Thomas to be removed from the law school faculty.

From the Post:

Thomas’s critics celebrated news Wednesday that the justice was pulling out of his fall teaching plans.

“This is a massive victory,” Jon Kay, who helped organize the petition, said. The 20-year-old GWU junior from South Orange, N.J., who is majoring in international affairs and philosophy, said he was surprised to learn of Thomas’s withdrawal. Groups of students had been planning demonstrations in the fall, he said, on the assumption that Thomas would be teaching. “We are going to continue to work to make sure he doesn’t come back in the spring semester,” Kay said.

In June, university administrators defended Thomas from the students who wanted him gone saying in a statement that they “steadfastly support the robust exchange of ideas and deliberation” and that “the university will neither terminate Justice Thomas’ employment nor cancel his class in response to his legal opinions.”

After the announcement that Thomas withdrew, at least one GWU law professor, Jonathan Turley, was big mad about it. Turley called the decision “deeply concerning” and the result of a “cancel campaign” at the university.

“Justice Thomas has taught this course for many years and our students have benefited greatly from his insights and his experiences,” Turley wrote in an email. “He is known as someone who enjoys interaction with students and has often shown a great deal of interest in their careers. This is a tremendous loss for our school.”

Yeah, you know what else lasted for “many years” before it succumbed to a Supreme Court “cancel campaign?” Women’s right to decide what they want to do with their own bodies.

Meanwhile, Maggs assured students that the seminar “has not been canceled but I will now be the sole instructor.”

“For those of you still interested in taking the course, I assure you that we will make the best of the new situation,” he continued.

SEE ALSO:

Rosa Parks’ Letter Opposing Clarence Thomas’ SCOTUS Confirmation Resurfaces

Clarence Thomas Writes Majority Opinion In ‘Dangerous’ SCOTUS Ruling Relaxing NY Gun Laws