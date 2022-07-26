Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte appears to be the potential next location for the Netflix reality series “The Ultimatum”.

Couples in the Charlotte region are being cast by the “Love is Blind,” “Married at First Sight,” and “The Ultimatum” producers. Social media ads state they are looking for committed, unmarried couples who “haven’t gone the next step.”

All indications point to “The Ultimatum” being the program in Charlotte, though the casting business, Kinetic Content, wouldn’t confirm it.

“The Ultimatum,” a spin-off of the well-liked reality series “Love is Blind,” focuses on couples in whom one partner is ready for marriage while the other is not. The hosts are Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Read the story here.

Netflix Reality Show Casting Charlotte Couples was originally published on 1053rnb.com