Good news for Panthers fans. The Carolina Panthers are back on the field!

This season’s training camp will be held at Wofford College and will feature 12 practices that are open to the public.

The team reported to training camp on July 26 and will hold their first official practice on July 27.

Here is the Panther’s training camp schedule:

July 27 at 11:15 a.m.

July 28 at 10:30 a.m.

July 29 at 10:30 a.m.

July 30 at 7 p.m. (Back Together Saturday event)

Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Carolina Panthers Begin Training for 2022 Season was originally published on 1053rnb.com