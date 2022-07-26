Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A tragedy struck at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The North Carolina Department of Labor has confirmed that a construction worker passed away on Sunday at the Charlotte airport.

The individual was a member of the airport’s continuing development and was employed by Rosendin Electric, according to the department.

It was confirmed that the individual was electrocuted by the Division of Occupational Safety and Health. The name of the individual has been withheld to respect the family.

The company released a statement saying they were saddened by the incident and send their condolences to the family.

An investigation is underway. More details will be provided as they become available.

Read the full story here.

Person Electrocuted During Construction Work at CLT Airport was originally published on 1053rnb.com