The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s 83rd International Conclave is being held in Charlotte this year.

Over the next few days, as many as 25,000 to 30,000 members and other guests will swarm to Charlotte to spend money at shops, restaurants, and bars to fill hotels and inject millions of dollars into our community’s economy.

CEO of the Renaissance West Community Initiative and the Basileus of the nearby (Pie Fi) Chapter, William “Mack” MacDonald, expressed his excitement at the arrival of his brothers and the opportunity to conduct business and improve the neighborhood.

“The fraternity has about 45,000 members. We are the largest with 400 local members,” he continued.

In addition to parties and step shows, the Conclave will bring a job fair, a racial equity forum held at the convention center, and a black business and wellness forum. The events are all open to the public.

Omega Psi Phi Conclave Convention Bringing Thousands to Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com