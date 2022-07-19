Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

To kick off the Stellar Awards weekend, Marvin Sapp joined Erica Campbell and GRIFF at the City Winery in Atlanta, GA. We got a scoop on what to expect when his biopic, titled “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” is scheduled to air on TV One in August.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We could not let the Bishop leave with a song and we were not disappointed. Bishop Sapp gave the fans a live version of his new single “All In Your Hands,” which you can watch below:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Marvin Sapp Performs “All In Your Hands” Live At The City Winery Atlanta [Get Up Exclusive] was originally published on getuperica.com