CLOSE
If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family, the FLIP circus will feature its last shows this week.
The FLIP circus takes place in its red-and-white striped big top tent at Concord Mills. The shows began July 8 and will end July 24.
Guests can expect to see international performers, clowns, acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, and daredevils during the shows.
Show times are:
- 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturday
- 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Ticket prices start at $40 for adults and $25 for children, and can be purchased online at flipcircus.com.
FLIP Circus in Concord Ends This Week was originally published on 1053rnb.com