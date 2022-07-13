Mecklenburg County Public Health Offering Monkeypox Vaccine

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Another vaccine will be available for Mecklenburg County residents.

Mecklenburg County Public Health will start providing the Jynneos (monkeypox) vaccine Wednesday, July 13.

The vaccine can prevent illness or severe symptoms if received within two weeks of the individual being exposed to monkeypox.

The vaccine will be eligible for individuals that self-identify as high risk and meet the following qualifications:

An individual who has been in close physical contact in the past 14 days with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

An individual who knows their sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox

Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days in either a venue where monkeypox was present or in an area where the virus is spreading, including several locations in Europe and parts of the following U.S. jurisdictions: California, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas.

Monkeypox is spread from person to person through direct skin-to-skin contact, contact with an infectious rash, body fluids, or respiratory secretions.

The monkeypox vaccine is free. Appointments can be made online or over the phone.

