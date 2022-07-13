Woman’s Dog Dies at Charlotte Training Facility

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Charlotte woman says she is devastated after her dog died at a local training facility.

“It’s really, really hard to accept and fathom that she’s gone,” said Courtenay Beyer, the dog’s owner.

Beyer left her one-and-a-half-year-old English-sheep dog, Pippa, at All dogs Unleashed in Charlotte on July 3rd for obedience and leash training. On July 7th, she was notified that her dog was dead.

A necropsy report revealed the dog may have suffered from heat stroke, extreme dehydration, and aspiration pneumonia, according to information provided to WCCB.

After sharing her story online, Beyer received several messages from others saying they experienced similar issues following training at All Dogs Unleashed.

Beyer says the training facility provided her with a full refund.

