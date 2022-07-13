Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina, is taking another step toward becoming a university.

The college is introducing its first graduate program in January 2023.

Livingstone moved to level III status after the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) announced they would grant the status upgrade in June. Status III means the school is eligible to offer graduate programs, such as their first program, Master of Business Administration.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Kelli Randall says graduate programs have been in high demand in the Salisbury community for those who wish to go back to school. She says she already has a list of more than 100 interested people.

SACSCOC will evaluate the program about six months after it begins.

Students interested in applying for the MBA program must have a bachelor’s degree in business, finance, or a related field and have attained at least a 2.7 GPA.

Read the full story here.

Livingstone College Launching Its First Master’s Program was originally published on 1053rnb.com