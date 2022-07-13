Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte Area Transit System public transportation is working to hire more staff to combat current staffing issues. Transit Management of Charlotte is hosting a three-day job fair.

Transit officials say CATS is short at least 74 drivers. The staffing shortage has caused major issues for passengers who rely on the services for daily travel.

“The buses are messed up. They make people late to work and can’t get home,” said passenger Ron Falls.

Transit officials say the goal is to hire 100 drivers in 100 days.

The job fair kicked off July 12 and will continue at 3145 South Tryon St on July 13 and 14 from 9-11 a.m., then again from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

Read the full story here.

CATS Hosting Job Fair in Hopes of Ending Staffing Issues was originally published on 1053rnb.com