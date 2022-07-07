Panthers Fan Fest, Training Camp 2022 Dates Released

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Good news for Panthers fans!

The Carolina Panthers have announced their schedule for their 2022 training camp in Spartanburg and the annual Fan Fest taking place at the Bank of America Stadium.

This season’s training camp will be at Wofford College and will feature 12 practices that are open to the public.

The team will report to training camp on July 26 and the first practice on July 27.

The 2022 Fan Fest celebration will take place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Aug. 11. Tickets cost $5, with proceeds going to Carolina Panthers Charities. Tickets go on sale July 13 at 10 a.m. on the Panthers website.

Panthers Training Camp Schedule:

July 27 at 11:15 a.m.

July 28 at 10:30 a.m.

July 29 at 10:30 a.m.

July 30 at 7 p.m. (Back Together Saturday event)

Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

