Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Invest In Your Mindset First

Today’s tips are from my good friend Les Brown, the motivator. We recently did an online event in Australia and Les reminded everyone that there is greatness in you, and God applauded after he made you. Therefore someone else’s opinion of you does not have to become your reality. Do not let someone else dictate your value. He said that you’ve got to be hungry. Therefore you must focus on what you want, not what you don’t want.

Whatever you focus on longest, become strongest. Make your prayers and your performance equal and put your money where your mouth is invest in your mindset. Finally, he said everyone that there is a millionaire. He told everyone there’s a million of you. So go to work on you and grow yourself and stimulate your own economy.

