Heat Advisory and Storms Ahead for Charlotte

Tuesday brought heat and heavy showers to the Queen City. Charlotte residents can expect to see more of this weather through the weekend.

It will be hot and humid across the area with highs in the mid-90s Wednesday through Friday. Heat Indices will range between 104 and 107 degrees, prompting a heat advisory.

The heat and humidity will contribute to storms. Wednesday and Thursday have a medium risk for severe storms with localized flooding and winds between 60 – 70 mph.

Storms pose a risk of flash flood dangers in some regions.

Temperatures will decrease into the weekend, but thunderstorms may continue into Sunday.

For more weather updates, read the full forecast here.

