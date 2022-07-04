Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Hey, it’s another great day. This is Dr. Willie Jolley. Today I have a special show for the Fourth of July. This is a day to celebrate family, friends, freedom and the future. We have had setbacks and challenges but we also have helped me grow new skills, we have been forced to change and I hope you will be one of those people who has decided that you will continue to change and grow and become better as a result of the challenges. One of the great things that have happened is that many people have been able to focus on their relationships and been able to grow those relationships.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Unfortunately, though, some people have had relationships that have been strained, and people are struggling with their marriages and struggling to know again, the joy and excitement they had when they first got married, money issues, communication issues, all of these things could have an impact on your relationship. I want to encourage you to go get the free chapter for my marriage book and use the tips that we share to regain the fireworks you once had.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Renew the Fireworks In Your Marriage Today was originally published on getuperica.com