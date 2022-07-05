Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Freedom Always Involves Some Struggle

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Hey, it’s another great day. This is Dr. Willie Jolley yesterday was the fourth of July. We know that the Fourth of July is a time when America celebrates freedom yet, as we as a country celebrate freedom, we as Americans must remember that until all our free none are truly, really free. So this year, we need to continue to listen to the voices of great Americans like Frederick Douglass, who said that you must continue to demand freedom and equality for everyone.

He said that power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did. And it never will. So I encourage you to keep demanding equality in every sense, equal justice, equal opportunities and economic equality and this is not just a black fight, but everyone is involved in and until all Americans have full freedom black, white, Hispanic, Asian, Indian, and even our global friends. And you must not stop even when we are tired rest of you must but don’t you stop continue to pursue your goals and dreams keep fighting.

