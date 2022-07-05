‘The New Klan’: Jason Whitlock Defends Patriot Front After KKK Comparison

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, I’m convinced Jason Whitlock wakes up every morning, makes coffee, eats some seasonless breakfast, throws his favorite star-spangled cape on and loudly sings, “HERE I COME TO SAVE WHITE AMERICA!!!”

The day before the Fourth of July, comedian David Alan Grier posted to Twitter a photo of members of the Patriot Front, which the Anti-Defamation League describes the organization as “a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it to them, and no one else.” Grier captioned the post, “Meet the new Klan.”

Whitlock apparently got offended by the caption as a Black man who may or may not spend his evenings lighting candles shaped like crosses, eating some seasonless dinner, watching Roots and thinking to himself, “Oh, come on—’Toby’ isn’t even that bad of a name!”

“Respectfully, I don’t know who these guys are or what their crimes have been, but can we get a body count, number of crosses burned, lynchings, predominantly black neighborhoods terrorized?” Whitlock wrote while quote-tweeting Grier’s post. “What does the ‘new Klan’ do? Looking for a sincere answer.”

To be clear, Whitlock is not “looking for a sincere answer”—he’s looking for a reason to cape for white nationalists.

Grier posted his tweet the day after about 100 members of the Patriot Front marched through Boston carrying police shields and various flags including those that “displayed versions of the symbol used by Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party,” according to the Boston Herald. (I don’t know about y’all, but, to me, that sounds like the Klan.) Some Patriot Front members allegedly attacked a 34-year-old Black man in Boston.

The man told the police that he was walking on Dartmouth Street when he was knocked to the ground by a group of men wearing masks and carrying shields. The man said several others joined in when he tried to swing his arms to protect himself. The group also reportedly chanted “Life! Liberty! Victory!”

According to Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the group continued to assault the man while he was the ground. The other men “joined in, knocking him to the ground and continuing to assault him,” said Boyle.

Sounds like the Patriot Front members were just out there Klanning around, amirite?

Mind you, this all comes just a few weeks after 31 members of the Patriot Front were arrested in Idaho and charged with conspiracy to riot at a Pride event. And let’s not forget that members of the group also reportedly participated in the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

I mean, if they’re not the Klan, they’re at least Klan Lite.

But let’s just say for the sake of argument that Grier’s tweet was hyperbolic. Why doesn’t Whitlock have this same energy when his favorite white overseers are calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization every time random people on the street who have no affiliations with the BLM organization start rioting or looting during protests (some of which also have no affiliation with the organization)? It’s interesting that he only has accuracy concerns when he’s afraid a white supremacist group might be getting mischaracterized.

Somebody should tell Whitlock that white supremacists aren’t going to love up on him just because he tap-dances for them.

