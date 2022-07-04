Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the Fourth of July, and you may be looking for places to watch fireworks. The Charlotte area has many locations for you and your family to watch the colorful shows light up the sky.

Firework Shows in the Charlotte Area on July 4th:

WBT SkyShow: Fireworks after Team USA Baseball Time: Game starts at 6:05 p.m

Location: Truist Field

Those without tickets can watch the show from Romare Bearden Park 4th of July Celebration at U.S. National Whitewater Center Time: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Price: Free admission; $6 parking Carowinds Celebrate America Fireworks Show Price: Park admission Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Time: Game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Price: Game admission

Atrium Health Ballpark Lake Wylie Fireworks Display Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Buster Boyd Bridge, S.C. Hwy 49

Here’s Where to Watch Fireworks in the Charlotte Area was originally published on 1053rnb.com