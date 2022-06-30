Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

American Airlines has announced more changes planned for Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The airlines is dropping another destination from its offerings out of Charlotte.

The airline will no longer continue regional service from CLT to Flint, Michigan, beginning Sept. 7. American Airlines will still serve Flint with flights operating to other hubs in the country.

This change comes just one week after the airline announced its plan to drop three other routes departing from Charlotte.

The changes to the flight schedule are a result of customer demand, according to American Airlines.

The airline is the dominant carrier at the Charlotte airport.

American Airlines Drops Another Flight Departing From Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com