Healthy Ever After: June is National Effective Communication Month

June is National Effective Communication Month. The key to any relationship is communication. Whether it’s with your mate, children, co-worker, or anyone, you would want to communicate with them in a manner that is respectable and clear to avoid any confusion or issues. To help us improve our communication (and listening) skills, The people expert, Dr. Sabrina Jackson joins us. She is a licensed psychologist, author, life coach, and a licensed and ordained evangelist. Dr. Jackson gives us

Dr. Sabrina: Thank you so much for having me. I’m so excited to be here. Because you know, in the body, we need some effective communication. The first thing we need to understand is that there are three major components of effective communication. The first is your verbal and nonverbal communication. What you say is cool, but oh, how you look why you find that so much more important. So we have to make sure that they coincide. I can’t be saying that I love you. And then I’m grinning at you at the same time. No, no, no, no, no. The second is listening. If we could get this together, listening is a skill. While hearing is a bodily function, we have to make sure that we’re actually listening in totality to what the person is saying too often, many of us will listen only up until the point that it pricked our rebuttal. Yeah, we stopped listening. And we start preparing what we’ve got to say, Oh, we just interrupt. And then lastly, is clarity. Communication is necessary for clarity, we need to make sure that we’re communicating to the person clearly. And then when we’re on the receiving side that we get clarity so that we repeat back to the person what we heard them say, now let me tell you, there’s some benefit.

There are some benefits to effectively communicating. The first is it builds trust. When we deal with our colleagues, our family members, or church members, we need to trust them if Psalm 37:30 tells us “the mouth of the righteous utters wisdom, and his tongue speaks justice.” So if I’m talking to somebody that’s speaking with them, that helps me to build trust. Then number two, it takes the guesswork out. It helps us to stop assuming you know how we do we assume something just because of a little bit of information, but we don’t get clarity. So if we have effective communication, it takes the guesswork out. Oh, number three is so big right now in this society. It avoids misunderstanding and conflict. Colossians 4:6 “let your speech always be with great seasons with the thought that you may know how to answer each other.” So if I have the Lord down on the inside I shouldn’t be telling people “try Jesus, don’t try me cause I throw hands.” all,

GRIFF: Man! Agreed!

Dr. Sabrina: Is that what the Christian does? Is that what we do? No, no, no. Number four, encourages respect? We want to make sure that what awe is respecting each other than how we talk and how we communicate, and we need to focus on it. Especially as Christians because we should be the example of how Christ would communicate. Then lastly, it improves your mood. Proverbs 12:25 says “Anxiety in a man’s heart weighs him down, but a good word makes him glad.” So let me tell you something GRIFF. You make folks glad because you speak a healthy comical word, but to sprinkle it in salted with Jesus.

GRIFF: That’s right Doctor!

TJ: Yes, indeed. June is National Effective Communication Month and we’re talking to the people expert, Dr. Sabrina Jackson. You can follow her on Instagram at @DrSabrinaSpeaks and on Facebook, Dr. Sabrina Jackson and what message would you like to leave with us today Dr. Sabrina?

Dr. Sabrina: Well I think we all need to search our own hearts search our own attitudes to make sure that we are being the representative of Christ and not just about sales because sometimes with ourselves we lacking but Christ is always on point the Holy Spirit is always leading and guiding. So seek understanding and lean not into your own understanding but in all that way. And he goes direct your path he was direct that time he was direct your communication.

