WNBA Star Trial Starts Friday In Russia

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in public yesterday for a legal proceeding. A Russian judge has ordered Griner to remain in custody throughout the length of her trial on drug charges. She was arrested at a Moscow airportin February after airport officials say they found vape pens with cannabis oil in her luggage. The trial is scheduled to begin Friday.

With tensions between the US and Russia flaring amid the war in Ukraine, Griner is at risk of being used as political leverage by the Russian government. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.